LONDON Oct 19 Britain, France, Japan and the
European Union have called on the United States to limit the
cross-border reach of its new derivatives rules to avoid
fragmenting markets at a time of economic weakness.
Leaders from the Group of 20 major economies agreed in 2009
at the height of the financial crisis to introduce rules that
require the clearing and reporting of derivatives trades by the
end of this year to boost transparency and better spot risks.
Rules proposed by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) could bring dealers outside the United States
within their scope.
British finance minister George Osborne and his French and
Japanese peers Pierre Moscovici and Ikko Nakatsuka, as well as
EU financial services chief Michel Barnier, have written a joint
letter to CFTC chairman Gary Gensler, asking him to limit the
cross-border influence of his regulations.
"At a time of highly fragile economic growth, we believe
that it is critical to avoid taking steps that risk withdrawal
from global financial markets into inevitably less efficient
regional or national markets," the letter dated Oct. 17 said.
Instead, countries should recognise each others' rules,
meaning the CFTC should rely on European or Japanese authorities
for regulating derivatives activities involving U.S. firms
outside the United States.
A U.S. reform of Wall Street, known as Dodd-Frank, could
require swap dealers outside the United States to seek
authorisation from the CFTC if one of the counterparties to a
derivatives contract is a "U.S. person", meaning an individual
or firm.
Several countries have already called on the United States
to rethink another part of Dodd-Frank - the Volcker Rule, which
bans deposit taking banks from taking bets on the market -
fearing it would crimp government debt trading abroad.