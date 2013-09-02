By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 2 Global regulators have eased the
impact of a new rule designed to make the $630 trillion
derivatives market safer as they seek to avoid a collateral
crunch that could harm economic recovery.
The Basel Committee of regulators and central bankers from
around the world on Monday published their final rule for
requiring banks and brokerages to post an initial margin on
swaps that don't pass through a clearing house.
Clearing is backed by a default fund in case one side of a
trade goes bust, and the aim of an initial margin - where cash
or top quality government bonds are used to back a trade - is to
provide a similar safety cushion.