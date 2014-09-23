By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 23 Plans for a global snapshot of
risks in the financial derivatives market are a "dream" that
must not detract regulators from tackling discrepancies in trade
reporting, a top industry official said on Tuesday.
Following market mayhem after the collapse of Lehman
Brothers bank in 2008, the Group of 20 economies (G20) agreed
that data should be collected on who holds derivatives contracts
like interest rate or credit default swaps.
The aim is to have a snapshot of who is exposed to any
failing lender and where risks are building up in the market.
But so far 25 trade repositories in 11 countries have been
set up to collect data, making it impossible for regulators to
obtain the timely, clear picture they are looking for.
Last week, the G20's regulatory task force, the Financial
Stability Board (FSB), published proposals for a mechanism to
collate and share data from repositories.
Scott O'Malia, appointed chief executive of the
International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) in July,
said such a global plan was for the future.
"Where regulators need to focus right now is working
together to harmonise the convention of reporting, making sure
we are doing an apples-with-apples comparison with the data,"
O'Malia said.
O'Malia was previously a commissioner at the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, the main U.S. regulator for
derivatives, where he helped to write the new rules for the
industry.
"The sharing of data can easily be resolved but it's going
to take some time," said O'Malia, who last year, while at the
CFTC, described swaps reporting as a "mess".
He cast doubt on Tuesday on some of the practicalities of
setting up a mechanism as outlined by the FSB, saying there was
no global legislation to make such reporting requirements
mandatory across the G20 countries.
"What authority would they have to compel reporting and
consistency? That may be a nice vision for the future but the
reality is dealing with what we have today and making that work.
You can't let this dream hold us back from harmonising the
regulation and being able to share the data," O'Malia said.
