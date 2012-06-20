* Anti-poverty groups see aid agenda pushed aside
* No plan promoted to enhance food security for hungry
* Calls to scrap biofuels subsidies ignored
By Lesley Wroughton
LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 Anti-poverty groups
complained on Tuesday that Europe's troubles hijacked the G20
development agenda and pushed into the background its work on
addressing poverty and food shortages in the world's poorest
regions.
There are concerns the intractable European crisis will hit
developing countries, whose budgets are already stretched from
dealing with the global financial turmoil in 2008-2009 and a
food price crisis that resulted in slowing in demand for their
products.
"Leaders were absorbed with disagreements on how to fix the
euro zone and lost sight of developing countries reeling from
aid cuts, climate change and volatile food prices," said Carlos
Zarco, spokesman for development agency Oxfam.
He said food security was meant to be a priority during the
summit, but leaders failed to come up with a plan to help the
more than 1 billion people worldwide facing hunger.
He said biofuels - a key driver of food-price volatility
because it uses food for fuel - were ignored despite calls by
international agencies to scrap subsidies.
There was also no mention of small-scale farmers as central
to food productivity and security, and no plan to support them
even though there are 200 million small family farms in G20
countries, he added.
John Ruthrauff, director of InterAction alliance of
U.S.-based development groups, said the final G20 declaration
supported important development issues on nutrition, corruption
and agriculture, but none of the initiatives were accompanied by
action plans or benchmarks for completion.
Development groups said the G20 had moved in the right
direction by launching a new initiative supported by Britain,
Canada and Australia to fund technological solutions to
agricultural problems in developing countries.
"The communiqué actually has a lot of language in it that
focuses on food security, and has for the first time a real
emphasis on the need to address nutrition," Adam Taylor, vice
president for advocacy World Vision US, told Reuters.
"We celebrate that, but the problem is that when it comes to
concrete political commitments, the overall progress here is
very stunted," he added.
Sameer Dossani, policy director for Action Aid, said not all
measures to address poverty meant that governments needed to
spend more, especially in countries where there are budget cuts.
"When we're talking about phasing out of subsidies for
biofuels, these are measures that will save money, or when we're
talking about strategic food reserves that could be used to
control prices, these are policies that could be implemented
with fairly little cost," he added.
Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates last year proposed in
a report ways of raising new ways to fund development in poor
countries at a time when budget-strapped rich donors are cutting
back aid.
The report, submitted to the G20 in France last year,
proposed a tax on financial transactions, aviation and shipping
fuel, and tobacco as new ways that countries could raise
resources for poorer ones.
None of the proposals have moved forward and the report was
not mentioned in the Los Cabos summit.