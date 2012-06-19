LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 The Group of 20 major
industrialised and developing economies praised China's pledge
to reform its currency system and to make more public how it
sets its foreign exchange rate, according to a draft copy of the
communique.
"We also welcomed the commitment by China to allow market
forces to play a larger role in determining movements in the
Remnimbi, continue to reform its exchange rate regime and to
increase the transparency of its exchange rate policy," the
draft said.
The G20 said leaders were committed to "move more rapidly
toward market-determined exchange rate systems and exchange rate
flexibility to reflect underlying fundamentals, avoid
persistent misalignments and avoid persistent devaluation of
currencies."