ANKARA, Sept 4 World financial leaders will
agree to calibrate and communicate monetary policy carefully to
avoid triggering capital flight, but will not call an expected
Federal Reserve rate rise a risk to growth, a draft communique
showed on Friday.
Many emerging market economies are concerned that when the
U.S. Federal Reserve raises borrowing costs, investors will
withdraw from other markets and buy dollar assets, leading to
the depreciation of emerging market currencies.
Officials from emerging markets wanted the communique from
finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of 20
biggest economies to say that such a rate rise in the U.S. now
would be a risk to growth.
But the draft avoids such wording.
"We note that in line with the improving economic outlook
monetary policy tightening is more likely in some advanced
economies," the draft communique, seen by Reuters, said.
"We will carefully calibrate and clearly communicate our
actions to minimize negative spillovers, mitigate uncertainty
and promote transparency," said the draft, which may yet change
before it is finally agreed on Saturday.
The text welcomed strengthening activity in some economies
but said that global growth fell short of expectations.
The draft indirectly also addressed the devaluation by China
of its renminbi currency in August, in a sign the move was not
seen as a competitive devaluation to prop up Chinese exports.
"We reiterate our commitment to move toward more market
determined exchange rate systems and exchange rate flexibility
to reflect underlying fundamentals, and avoid persistent
exchange rate misalignments. We will refrain from competitive
devaluations and resist all forms of protectionism," it said.
