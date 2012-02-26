Mexico's President Felipe Calderon (C) gives a speech during the Group of Twenty (G20) leading economies' finance ministers and central bankers meeting in Mexico City February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ariel Gutierrez/Presidential Palace/Handout

MEXICO CITY Group of 20 countries see a euro zone decision to boost their firewall as "essential" before an agreement to bolster resources for the International Monetary Fund, a G20 official said, citing a draft communique from the Mexico City meetings.

"Euro area countries will reassess the strength of their support facilities in March. This will provide an essential input in our ongoing consideration to mobilize resources to the IMF," the official said, quoting from the draft.

"We are reviewing options to ensure resources for the IMF could be mobilized in a timely manner�."

Another G20 official said there was debate over the wording, with European countries pushing for the communique to say the euro zone decision was "important" rather than "essential".

