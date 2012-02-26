Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Group of 20 countries see a euro zone decision to boost their firewall as "essential" before an agreement to bolster resources for the International Monetary Fund, a G20 official said, citing a draft communique from the Mexico City meetings.
"Euro area countries will reassess the strength of their support facilities in March. This will provide an essential input in our ongoing consideration to mobilize resources to the IMF," the official said, quoting from the draft.
"We are reviewing options to ensure resources for the IMF could be mobilized in a timely manner."
Another G20 official said there was debate over the wording, with European countries pushing for the communique to say the euro zone decision was "important" rather than "essential".
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Members of the Los Angeles-area gay community were expected to walk en masse through the city on Sunday in a so-called Resist March against President Donald Trump, an event taking the place of the annual pride parade.