MEXICO CITY Following are excerpts from a draft of a communique that is under discussion at the meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in Mexico City, according to sources at the event.

ON THE GLOBAL ECONOMY:

"Growth expectations for 2012 are moderate and downside risks continue to be high."

"The international economic environment has continued to be characterized by an uneven performance with weak growth in advanced economies and a stronger albeit slowing expansion in emerging markets. Structural problems, insufficient global rebalancing, a persistent development gap and high levels of public and private indebtedness and uncertainty continue weighing on medium-term global growth prospects."

"While volatility in international financial markets has declined, this generally remains high and we are committed to further reduce downside risks."

ON OIL PRICES:

"We are alert to higher oil prices and welcome the commitment by producer countries to continue to ensure adequate supply."

ON THE EURO ZONE FIREWALL:

"Euro area countries will reassess the strength of their support facilities in March. This will provide an essential input in our ongoing consideration to mobilize resources to the International Monetary Fund."

"We are reviewing options to ensure resources for the IMF could be mobilized in a timely manner."�

"Progress on this strategy will be reviewed at the next ministerial meeting in April."

The communique welcomes the agreement to put Greece on a sustainable path.

(Reporting by Louise Egan and Jan Strupczewski; Compiled by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)