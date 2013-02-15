MOSCOW Feb 15 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Friday that he considered loose talk on currencies to be "inappropriate, fruitless and self-defeating".

Speaking in Moscow ahead of a meeting of Group of 20 finance officials, Draghi declined - in line with policy - to say whether the euro's exchange rate was appropriate but noted it was in line with long-term averages in nominal and real terms.

He declined to pre-empt a debate on the wording of a G20 communique on currencies and borrowing by governments, but made it clear that he favoured structural reforms as a path to growth rather than ramping up state borrowing.

"We don't believe that inflating budget deficits to create demand is sustainable," Draghi told a news conference after talks with Russian central bank officials.