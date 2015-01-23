* For poll data: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls
* Emerging Asia seen growing at lacklustre pace in 2015
* Inflation likely to cool in most economies
* Monetary policy to remain accommodative
* Interest rate cuts seen in China, India, South Korea
By Sumanta Dey
BENGALURU, Jan 23 Emerging Asian economies will
grow at a lacklustre pace this year and next, held back by a
slowdown in China and weak global demand, while cooling
inflation will probably throw open the door for monetary policy
easing, a Reuters poll showed.
Much will depend on how China performs as demand for raw
materials from its vast factory sector and for finished goods
from its massive population could alter the growth trajectory of
regional trade partners.
China's growth rate will probably slow further to 7.0
percent this year from 7.4 percent in 2014, restrained by weak
lending and a housing slump, according to a Reuters quarterly
global economic outlook, published as world leaders meet at the
World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
That slowdown in the world's second-largest economy is
likely to prompt more stimulus and interest rate cuts from
China's central bank later this year.
China's manufacturing growth stalled for a second straight
month in January, data showed on Friday. Companies had to cut
prices at a faster clip to win new business, adding to worries
about deflationary pressures.
A faltering euro zone and China coupled with disinflation
posed the biggest threat to the global economy this year,
economists in a Reuters poll said last week.
They predicted global growth was likely to average 3.5
percent this year and 3.8 percent in 2016, unchanged from
October's forecasts.
Rapidly cooling inflation around the world, thanks to a
spectacular 60 percent drop in global crude oil prices since
June, has forced major central banks to ease policy.
The European Central Bank announced a quantitative easing
programme on Thursday to buy 60 billion euros of sovereign bonds
and private securities each month from March through September
2016, although economists polled soon after said that won't help
bring inflation up to target.
They also predict the ECB will have to extend the intended
timeframe to beyond September next year - something entirely
possible if the Bank of Japan's QE programme is any guide.
Japan has spent trillions of yen over more than a decade
with little success so far in raising inflation. Yet more
stimulus is expected later this year.
While economists slightly upgraded 2015 growth projections
for most East Asian economies in the latest poll, weak consumer
demand and credit growth could thwart a swift recovery.
"The combination of slowing consumer credit growth and, in
several economies, falling property prices could curb private
consumption this year, trimming the windfall to households from
the sharp decline in oil prices," said Benjamin Shatil, an
economist at JP Morgan.
Australia is expected to report sharply lower growth this
year, owing to steep falls in prices of its major commodity
exports, notably iron ore.
And inflation is forecast to cool this year throughout Asia,
compared with expectations just three months ago, with price
rises decelerating to below 2 percent on an annual basis in New
Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
While that would surely come as good news to consumers
burdened with high inflation and interest rates for most of the
past half decade, if sustained it could hurt factories, hit
corporate profits and in turn lead to weak pay growth.
The cooling inflation trend, coupled with weak growth, has
raised prospects of policy easing from regional central banks.
"With oil prices continuing to tumble and incoming inflation
prints surprising on the downside, the prospects for monetary
easing in emerging Asia have risen," said Shatil.
India's central bank will probably cut its benchmark repo
rate by 50 basis points in the next quarter after a surprise cut
this month. In a year, the lending rate is predicted to have
been slashed to 7.00 percent from 7.75 percent now.
South Korea is also expected to cut its key rate by March.
