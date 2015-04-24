* For poll data: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=CNGDP%3DECI
* Emerging Asia to grow at weaker pace than previously
expected
* Inflation to cool more rapidly
* Additional monetary policy stimulus on the cards
By Ashrith Doddi and Deepti Govind
BENGALURU, April 24 Emerging Asian central banks
are expected to cut interest rates again in the coming months,
but economists polled by Reuters are doubtful the moves will
significantly boost growth or inflation.
The findings echo results from earlier this week in Reuters
surveys of more than 250 economists in Europe and North America
who also expect more easing.
But the polls there showed only modest upgrades to growth
estimates and a still depressed outlook on
inflation.
Twenty-seven central banks around the world have eased
monetary policy in some manner or other so far this year.
The Reuters surveys across Asia, which bring the total
number of forecasters polled above 300 globally this week, found
nearly all central banks in the region, with a few exceptions
such as New Zealand and South Korea, were set to ease policy
again.
The People's Bank of China will probably loosen policy most
in the region and is expected to cut both of its two key
interest rates by end-June and lower banks' reserve requirement
ratio again soon afterward.
The PBOC cut its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points
last month, followed by an aggressive one-percentage-point cut
in banks' reserve requirement ratio over the weekend.
The Reserve Bank of India, which has already cut rates twice
outside regular meetings since January, will probably do so once
more ahead of its June meeting and lower its benchmark repo rate
again before the end of this year.
"There is growing realisation that demand-supportive and
anti-deflationary measures need to be undertaken expeditiously,
preferably in the first (half) of the year," wrote Michael
Spencer, Asia Pacific research head at Deutsche Bank.
But whether those steps will work remain in doubt.
Median estimates for growth and inflation across all
emerging Asian economies, and even Japan, have been downgraded
from a survey three months ago.
That suggests further stimulus will probably not work as
well as policymakers and investors hope.
"In China, we maintain our view that there are rising risks
of a mini-hard landing in 2015, as policy easing has not
happened as quickly and aggressively as we had expected,"
Spencer added in the note.
China's gross domestic product is expected to expand at a
steady 7 percent in the next four quarters, unchanged from where
it is currently and implying growth will stay stuck at a
six-year low for a long time.
A mix of poor factory activity, rapidly cooling inflation, a
weak property market and uneven export demand has buffeted
China's economy.
Beijing has been pumping trillions of yuan into the banking
system to re-engineer its economy, shifting to one led by
consumption rather than exports and investment. But weak loan
demand has dented those efforts.
Tokyo has had an even tougher battle. The Bank of Japan has
been conducting some form of quantitative easing since the late
1990s with a short interruption, but on the whole that has done
little to boost growth or lift inflation.
Economists surveyed expect Australia and South Korea to
report slightly slower growth this year and next compared with
the January poll.
India's economy is predicted to grow 7.4 percent this fiscal
year and 7.8 percent next, but even that is based on
expectations for two more rate cuts from the RBI this year.
The International Monetary Fund expects India's growth rates
to be the fastest for any economy in the world.
Inflation is forecast to cool this year throughout Asia,
notably in Australia and New Zealand as economists expect
inflation rates of less than 2 percent.
Disinflation fears have crept in globally since the turn of
the year after a slump of more than 50 percent in oil prices
started cutting inflation in economies that import oil.
Although inflation is expected to be weak even in the United
States, economists see the Federal Reserve raising interest
rates this year. But those rate hikes are expected to be more
gradual compared with forecasts in previous polls.
