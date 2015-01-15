* Median 90 percent chance ECB will embark on full-blown QE
* QE announcement likely at Jan 22 meeting or March
* ECB to restrict QE in some way
* ECB to reach balance sheet target by end-2016
By Sumanta Dey
Jan 15 The European Central Bank will almost
certainly embark on a sovereign bond purchase programme, and
possibly announce one as soon as next week, according to
economists in a Reuters poll.
After exhausting almost every other policy tool - interest
rates are rock-bottom, banks have been flooded with cheap cash
and financial securities snapped up - buying government bonds is
about the last option ECB President Mario Draghi has to prevent
deflation from taking hold in the economy.
Euro zone inflation turned negative in December for the
first time since 2009 following a steep drop in global crude oil
prices and the poll showed it is likely to stagnate at near half
the ECB's 2 percent target ceiling until the end of 2016.
That helped swing over expectations to a near-certainty that
the ECB prints money like its peers in the United States and
Britain have done and the Bank of Japan is still doing.
There is now a 90 percent chance the ECB conducts
quantitative easing (QE), the poll of more than 50 economists
taken this week showed. Through most of 2014, forecasters
consistently gave only an even chance, at most.
Economists gave a median 70 percent likelihood an
announcement would come as early as next week while all but one
respondent said the ECB will act in March if not this month.
"Delaying a decision further does not make any sense even
considering the Greek elections. Rather the ECB will include
some safeguard clauses for lower rated countries or exclude them
from centralized purchases," said Karsten Junius, chief
economist at Bank J. Safra Sarasin.
Greece votes for a new government next week and opinion
polls have predicted a win for the leftist Syriza party which
says it will cancel austerity programmes and renegotiate the
country's debt.
A showdown with international lenders over Greece's debt
could plunge the monetary bloc into another crisis similar to
the one four years ago.
While there is near unanimity the ECB will print money,
which member countries' bonds it will buy, in what proportion
and how much it is likely to spend is still unclear.
Forty-four of 53 economists said it would restrict QE in
some way and the median consensus is for the ECB's balance sheet
to expand by 1 trillion euros by the end of next year - a target
set by Draghi.
"The ECB will not announce a formal target (for QE), but
will link the quantity of sovereign bonds to be bought to its
balance sheet target," said Peter Vanden Houte, chief economist
at ING Financial Markets.
Still, quantitative easing in the euro zone would come more
than two years after the Bank of England shut its own programme
and just as the United States gears up to raise interest rates
for the first time in half a decade.
The prospect of outright money-printing by the ECB pushed
the Swiss National Bank to scrap its three-year-old cap on the
franc on Thursday, boosting the currency by up to 30
percent against the euro.
QE DOOR OPEN
Germany's staunch opposition to QE, which essentially
finances national debt, has so far held the ECB back but the
European Court of Justice endorsed the purchase of sovereign
bonds on Wednesday, throwing open the doors for full fledged QE.
A majority of economists in the poll said buying sovereign
bonds would help bring inflation back up to the ECB's target and
it is unlikely the euro zone will slip into an extended period
of falling prices.
A weakening euro could help bump up the cost of imports and
make goods more expensive, although its near 13 percent fall in
2014 did little to spur price rises.
While deflation is still not predicted, the median consensus
in the poll shows prices will not rise at all on average from
now until at least July.
Inflation is likely to average 0.2 percent in 2015, followed
by 1.2 percent next year, while growth will also stay muted and
rise just 0.3 percent in the first and second quarters.
For the full year the economy is seen expanding 0.8 percent,
a shadow of the 2.6 percent and 2.4 percent growth rates seen
for Britain and the U.S. respectively
Germany's economy, the biggest in the union, grew 1.5
percent in 2014, its strongest rate in three years, early data
showed on Thursday. Its economy is forecast to expand 0.3
percent in the first quarter and average 1.4 percent this year.
In France, the No. 2 euro zone economy, growth is expected
to average 0.8 percent in 2015 and 1.3 percent next year. Italy,
now in recession, is projected to grow 0.4 percent this year,
the first rise since 2011, although numerous previous forecasts
of recovery have proved to be wrong.
Spain's economy, one of the lone bright spots in the euro
zone, is predicted to grow 1.9 percent in 2015 - the fastest
among major economies in the region, although its one-in-four
jobless rate isn't likely to improve much this year or next.
