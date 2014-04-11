WASHINGTON, April 11 The world's top economies
are monitoring the economic situation in Ukraine "for any risks
to economic and financial stability," according to a draft of
the communique by the Group 20 finance ministers and central
bankers.
The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank remain
best placed to help countries deal with their "economic
challenges through policy advice and catalytic financing," the
draft, which was obtained by Reuters on Friday, says in the same
section.
In another section that appeared to address the spillover
effects of the monetary policies of advanced economies, the
draft of the G20 communique pledges to provide "clear and timely
communication" of its actions, with an eye on the effects on the
global economy as policies are "recalibrated."
(Reporting by Reuters' G20/IMF team; Writing by Jonathan
Spicer; Editing by Paul Simao)