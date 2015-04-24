* For data: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=INGDPQ%3DECI
* 60 pct probability RBI cuts repo rate ahead of June 2
meeting
* Inflation forecasts lowered but monsoon may have an effect
* Growth outlook steady
By Aaradhana Ramesh and Krishna Eluri
BENGALURU, April 24 India's central bank is
likely to cut interest rates again next month, with analysts
polled by Reuters forecasting a strong probability that will act
ahead of scheduled policy meetings, as it has done so far this
year.
Economists polled over the past week gave a 60 percent
median probability that the Reserve Bank of India will cut by
another 25 basis points to 7.25 percent before its scheduled
meeting on June 2 after two similar cuts in January and March.
A more than 50 percent collapse in crude oil prices since
last June has helped drive down inflation pressures around the
world, allowing the RBI to seize opportunities to ease policy.
Last month, consumer price inflation hit a three-month low
of 5.17 percent, well within the RBI's comfort zone and below
even the 6 percent it was targeting for January 2016. Wholesale
prices fell in March at their fastest rate in nine years.
"With softening inflation there are chances that the RBI may
provide a further cut to the policy rate. Lending rates are
still high in India," said Prashant Sawant, senior analyst at
Maplecroft.
Even economists who said they were skeptical another rate
cut was in the pipeline in the first half of the year
acknowledged there is little standing in RBI Governor Raghuram
Rajan's way.
"Given the timing of the first two rate cuts, another
out-of-policy rate cut may not be ruled out," said Prerna
Singhvi, an economist at Religare Capital.
The Reuters poll predicted one more follow-up cut by the end
the year, bringing the main policy rate down to 7.0 percent.
The poll forecast inflation averaging 5.4 percent in
2015/16, relatively low by recent standards but still much
higher than inflation in China.
"India has benefited greatly from lower oil prices, which
have prolonged the improvement in the trade balance and pushed
inflation down sharply," noted Richard Iley, Chief Asia
Economist at BNP Paribas.
With India's economy now outperforming most of its emerging
market peers, it is expected to grow by 7.4 percent in the
2014-15 fiscal year and 7.8 percent next, according to the poll.
That is higher than the 7.0 percent and 6.8 percent growth
rates forecast for China this year and next.
India's official economic data series were revamped by
government statisticians in March to align the figures to a
global standard of measuring gross domestic product, which added
around 2 percentage points to growth.
(For other stories from the global poll see )
(Polling by Shaloo Srivastava and Sarmista Sen; Editing by Ross
Finley and Simon Cameron-Moore)