WASHINGTON, April 11 Russian Finance Minister
Anton Siluanov said on Friday any oil-for-goods deal between
Moscow and Iran would follow United Nations rules on sanctions,
not U.S. rules.
Siluanov would not say whether a deal had been sealed with
Iran.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew warned Siluanov on Thursday
on the sidelines of a International Monetary Fund-World Bank
meeting in Washington that any oil-for-goods deal Moscow might
strike with Iran could run afoul of U.S. sanctions.
"We act on the basis of the decisions made by the United
Nations that set sanctions, set product groups which would be
sanctioned and we operate within those decisions," Siluanov told
journalists.
"There is a nuance. Our American partners have their own
legislation which differs somewhat from the provisions set by
the United Nations and they follow their own rules."
