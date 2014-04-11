(Adds U.S. statement regarding interim deal on Iran's nuclear
program)
WASHINGTON, April 11 Russian Finance Minister
Anton Siluanov said on Friday any oil-for-goods deal between
Moscow and Iran would follow United Nations rules on sanctions,
not U.S. rules.
"We act on the basis of the decisions made by the United
Nations that set sanctions, set product groups which would be
sanctioned and we operate within those decisions," Siluanov told
journalists during the International Monetary Fund-World Bank
meetings in Washington.
"There is a nuance. Our American partners have their own
legislation which differs somewhat from the provisions set by
the United Nations and they follow their own rules."
Siluanov would not say whether a deal had been sealed with
Iran.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew warned Siluanov on Thursday
on the sidelines of the meeting in Washington that any
oil-for-goods deal Moscow might strike with Iran could run afoul
of U.S. sanctions.
He also said it would run counter to an interim deal Tehran
struck with six world powers, including the United States and
Russia, regarding its nuclear program.
