* United States needs to avoid 'fiscal cliff'
* EU leaders reiterate want Greece to stay in euro
* 'Surge in protectionism' a major concern
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, May 26 The United States and Japan
must tackle their tax issues and China must relax restrictions
on the yuan, as they share responsibility with Europe for
restoring global economic health, EU leaders said ahead of a
June summit of the G20 leading economies.
In a letter addressed to all 27 European Union nations,
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and European
Council President Herman Van Rompuy said Europe was doing it all
it could.
"Europe has stepped up and assumed its special
responsibility for securing the financial stability of the euro
area and we will continue to do so," said the letter in the run
up to the G20 summit in Los Cabos, Mexico.
"It is now up to all G20 members to enhance their efforts
and deepen our cooperation in order to ensure a sustained global
economic recovery."
In particular, it looked to the United States to avoid
falling off a "fiscal cliff" and called on China to deliver
reforms.
"Whilst we are firmly focused on playing our part, at Los
Cabos, all other G20 partners should also recognise their
responsibilities in building a sustainable recovery," the letter
said.
It said the United States and Japan needed to implement
"credible medium-term fiscal consolidation plans" and the United
States must avoid the problems that could result from tax rises
and spending cuts meant to take effect at the end of the year.
"We should also call on China to continue strengthening its
social safety nets, carry out further structural reforms and
move to a market-determined exchange rate."
For the euro zone area, Rompuy and Barroso reaffirmed their
commitment to safeguarding "financial stability" and repeated
they wanted Greece to remain in the single currency, while
respecting its commitments.
Data has shown EU-internal imbalances are being reduced, it
said, although more needed to be done and in this context, it
referred not just to countries in deficit, but also those in
surplus.
For the Los Cabos summit, Rompuy and Barroso said growth and
employment had to be a major focus, but other areas included
trade as a source of growth and jobs.
"We will, therefore, call on the G20 to enhance the fight
against protectionism and to further strengthen the multilateral
trading system," the letter said.
"The recent surge in protectionism is a major concern and
the G20 should strengthen the existing monitoring mechanism and
improve on notifications and transparency."
As part of efforts to prevent further crisis, financial
regulatory reform was another major theme.
"The EU is well on track to have all financial reforms fully
in place by 2013 and we expect our partners to move along with
us," the EU leaders said.