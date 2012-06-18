LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 The European Union is confident that the Greek government to be formed after Sunday's election will adhere to the joint EU/IMF bailout programme, the president of the European Council said on Monday.

"The euro area member states are determined all the more after the choice made by the Greek people. Greece wants to stay in the euro zone," Herman Van Rompuy told a news conference.

"We are confident that the new government will take ownership of the adjustment programme to which the Greek authorities had committed earlier this year."