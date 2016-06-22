* Regulators aim to curb contagion risk from fund sector
LONDON, June 22 Global regulators have proposed
a raft of measures to curb contagion risks from the world's $76
trillion asset management sector, though stopping short of
imposing tougher capital requirements.
As banks shrink balance sheets in the face of tougher
capital rules since the financial crisis, asset managers have
filled the gap by growing from $50 trillion in 2004 to $76
trillion in 2014, or 40 percent of assets in the global
financial system.
The Financial Stability Board (FSB), which coordinates
regulation for the Group of 20 Economies (G20), said a core
concern was the promise open-ended funds make to give investors
their money back straight away, even in stressed markets when
liquidity is tight.
Asset managers have also moved into "shadow-banking" or
market financing activities like lending securities or offering
loans to companies as traditional banks retreat.
The FSB's 14 proposed measures, put out for public
consultation, are to be implemented over two years from the end
of 2017.
They call on national regulators to gather more data on the
sector, monitor leverage, and ensure that funds have the right
set of tools to use in stressed markets, such as slapping fees
and "gates" and other restrictions to discourage redemptions.
Stress-testing, now common in banking, should also be
applied to funds.
"Given its increased importance, a resilient asset
management sector is vital to finance strong, sustainable and
balanced growth," said Mark Carney, the Bank of England
governor, who chairs the FSB.
The proposals mark a second stab by the FSB at regulating
asset managers.
A first attempt to single out funds as being systemically
important and needing tougher rules because of their size was
derailed by IOSCO, the global securities market regulators body,
resulting in a switch of focus to the sector's activities.
The FSB listed the 10 largest asset managers, ranging from
Deutsche Bank, Capital Group and Axa Group with assets of more
than a trillion dollars, to Vanguard and BlackRock with assets
of over $4 trillion.
Some IOSCO members and asset managers say their size does
not pose a systemic risk to financial stability or needs tough
measures like higher capital requirements.
The FSB said that while funds, with the exception of money
market funds, have not created financial stability concerns, it
was still necessary to understand and address what risks the
wider sector could pose.
The focus on funds' activities sharpened after "taper
tantrums" or big and rapid falls in U.S. bond prices on the
prospect of rate rises.
Such moves make it harder for bond funds to honour
redemption commitments to investors, especially as liquidity in
markets has already thinned in recent years.
IOSCO will begin implementing the rules from the end of 2017
once they have been finalised by the end of this year.
