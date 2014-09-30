LONDON, Sept 30 The one minute "window" for
setting a top currency market benchmark should be widened to
five minutes, the Group of Twenty's (G20) regulatory task force
said on Tuesday.
Several banks are being probed by authorities in Britain,
the United States and elsewhere for allegedly manipulating the
$5 trillion a day currency market, prompting regulators to map
out reforms.
"The group's view is that extending the width of the window
to 5 minutes strikes a balance between reducing incentives for
manipulation while at the same time still ensuring the fix is
fit for purpose by generating a replicable market price," the
Financal Stability Board (FSB) said in its final report on forex
benchmarks.
Activity around the WM/Reuters currency fix at 4 pm local
time in London is at the heart of a global investigation into
allegations that traders colluded and used client information
improperly to influence pricing.
The FSB also recommended that WM should draw on a wider
range of price feeds and transaction data during the fixing
window.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Clare Hutchison)