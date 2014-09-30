LONDON, Sept 30 The one minute "window" for setting a top currency market benchmark should be widened to five minutes, the Group of Twenty's (G20) regulatory task force said on Tuesday.

Several banks are being probed by authorities in Britain, the United States and elsewhere for allegedly manipulating the $5 trillion a day currency market, prompting regulators to map out reforms.

"The group's view is that extending the width of the window to 5 minutes strikes a balance between reducing incentives for manipulation while at the same time still ensuring the fix is fit for purpose by generating a replicable market price," the Financal Stability Board (FSB) said in its final report on forex benchmarks.

Activity around the WM/Reuters currency fix at 4 pm local time in London is at the heart of a global investigation into allegations that traders colluded and used client information improperly to influence pricing.

The FSB also recommended that WM should draw on a wider range of price feeds and transaction data during the fixing window. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Clare Hutchison)