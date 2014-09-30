* FSB says industry seen willing to implement recommendations

* FSB leaves door open to mandatory rule changes

* IOSCO says WM needs to do "substantial work" (Adds reaction)

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Sept 30 The one minute window for setting a widely used currency market benchmark should be extended to 5 minutes to make it harder to manipulate prices, the Group of Twenty's (G20) regulatory task force said on Tuesday.

Several banks are being investigated by authorities in Britain, the United States and elsewhere for allegedly manipulating the $5 trillion a day currency market, prompting regulators to map out reforms of market operations.

"Extending the width of the window to 5 minutes strikes a balance between reducing incentives for manipulation while at the same time still ensuring the fix is fit for purpose by generating a replicable market price," the Financal Stability Board (FSB) said in its final report on forex benchmarks.

The Global Financial Markets Association, which represents many international FX dealers, welcomed the recommendations.

"As the report highlights, there may well be challenges and costs in implementing the changes, but enhancing confidence in the market is crucial and the industry will adapt to embrace these recommendations," said James Kemp, managing director of the GFMA's FX division.

The probes into alleged misconduct in currency markets could result in some of the recommendations being turned into hard and fast regulation, the FSB said.

Britain's Investment Management Association, whose members use currency benchmarks, noted that the FSB report set out several steps.

"With rigorous policing by supervisors, they will be a step towards restoring confidence in FX benchmarks," said Richard Metcalfe, IMA director of regulatory affairs.

NO SHARING

Activity around the WM/Reuters currency fix at 4 pm local time in London is at the heart of a global investigation into allegations that traders colluded and used client information improperly to influence pricing.

"Market-makers should not share information with each other about their trading positions beyond that necessary for a transaction," the FSB said. "This covers both individual trades and their aggregate positions."

The WM/Reuters fix relates to several exchange rates and is compiled using data from Thomson Reuters and other providers. They are calculated by WM, a unit of State Street Corp. Thomson Reuters is the parent company of Reuters News, which is not involved in the fixing process.

The FSB also recommended that WM should draw on a wider range of price feeds and transaction data during the fixing window.

The FSB said it backed industry-led initiatives to create independent netting and execution facilities for transacting fix orders.

If those initiatives fail to bring about improvements then an initial idea - which the FSB has put aside for now - of setting up a new global trading platform or utility would be revisited, the global body added.

The changes set out by the FSB are less radical than the changes made to how the London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor is calculated after several banks were fined for rigging it.

Administration of Libor was stripped from a banking trade body and handed to a new organisation, a step some asset managers would have liked to see with the currency benchmark.

Separately the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), a body of global markets regulators, reviewed how WM, which administers the WM/Reuters forex benchmark, complies with IOSCO's general principles on running benchmarks.

IOSCO said as of May 2014 WM had implemented some of its guidelines, "but still needs to do substantial work to implement many of them".

WM had no immediate comment.

Last week Britain announced it will extend its new governance and sanctions regime for calculating Libor to other benchmarks, including currency markets. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens and Elaine Hardcastle)