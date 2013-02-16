Some U.S. bond investors stick to energy bets, say rally has legs
NEW YORK, June 1 Several large investment firms are betting on U.S. energy bonds on the view that they have more room to run even after a sharp rebound in performance in 2016.
MOSCOW Feb 16 French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Saturday that the Group of 20 had agreed to avoid a currency war, affirming a shared view that exchange rates should reflect market fundamentals.
"We all agreed on the fact that we refuse to enter any currency war," Moscovici told reporters after G20 policy makers worked late on Friday night in Moscow to hammer out a common position to put in a joint communique.
"But we also want to have on an international level a cooperative approach ... excluding aggressive strategies for devaluation," he said. "This is why we all agreed that the levels of currencies have to be determined by the markets."
NEW YORK, June 1 Several large investment firms are betting on U.S. energy bonds on the view that they have more room to run even after a sharp rebound in performance in 2016.
BRASILIA, June 1 Brazil's trade surplus rose to a record $7.661 billion last month, government data showed on Thursday, underpinning the country's economic recovery amid a record soy crop and rising automobile sales.