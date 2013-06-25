BASEL, Switzerland, June 25 The Financial
Stability Board will set up a task force to look at reform of
Libor after three banks were fined for rigging the interest rate
benchmark.
FSB Chairman Mark Carney said the group will report back
next year on how the benchmark should be changed and over what
period, based on new international standards.
The FSB is tasked by the world's top economies to coordinate
regulation after the financial crisis and Carney said some parts
of the financial system have not been fully repaired.
The FSB, which met on Monday, discussed liquidity
developments in all major global markets, including China.
"I would say the authorities have the situation well in
hand," Carney said of China.