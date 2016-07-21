LONDON, July 21 The world's financial system
coped well with market volatility following Britain's vote last
month to leave the European Union, the global Financial
Stability Board said on Thursday.
The FSB is chaired by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney
and coordinates financial regulation for the Group of 20
economies.
At a meeting in China, the board looked at market volatility
following the United Kingdom's vote to leave the European Union.
"During this period, the global financial system has
continued to function effectively," the FSB said in a statement.
"Authorities are monitoring market developments and stand
ready to address any financial stability issues, should they
arise. Vulnerabilities from non-performing loans and incomplete
bank balance sheet repair remain in some parts of the financial
system and should be addressed."
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)