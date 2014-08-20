* G20 source says industry over-reacted to first plans
* Sector expects revised plans from G20 later in year
* Plans to focus more on market activities
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Aug 20 Fund managers may face tougher
scrutiny by global regulators than planned after their intense
lobbying against a first proposal backfired, industry sources
and G20 officials said.
A global G20 task force is rethinking its initial approach
which involved targeting the biggest funds, and could opt for a
more intrusive method that would affect more funds by limiting
their market activities during periods of turbulence, the
sources told Reuters.
The plans are part of an international effort to prevent
financial crises.
"The industry fears it may have shot itself in the foot as
FSB (the regulatory task force) is coming back with an even more
radical proposal," a European asset management industry source
said.
"Since we argued that size is the wrong metric to use, the
FSB is now looking at investment-driven supervisory tools."
The group of 20 economies (G20) in 2009 asked its regulatory
task force, the Financial Stability Board (FSB), to scrutinise
big asset managers more closely as part of its remit to maintain
financial stability. Until then, the focus had been on banks.
World leaders wanted supervision of all parts of the
financial system reviewed after the 2007-09 financial crisis
resulted in taxpayers having to bail out many banks, at a cost
of trillions of dollars.
The FSB proposed in January that individual funds with over
$100 billion in assets should face tougher, yet-to-be-detailed
scrutiny. This threshold captures 14 funds, all in the U.S..
The industry responded by saying the FSB proposals which
focused solely on the size of funds were too simplistic. It
questioned why fund managers were being targeted since, it
argued, they were not responsible for the crisis.
Details of the new proposals are still sketchy, but fund
management industry sources, who declined to be identified
because of the sensitivity of the plans, said the tools being
considered include directly clamping down temporarily on a
fund's market activities in times of a crisis to ensure
stability.
This could include curbs on inflows and outflows of a
particular asset class like a government bond, perhaps through
having to impose "gates" or redemption fees to avoid runs.
Gates refer to temporary suspensions on taking money out of
a fund, while redemption fees refer to a fee to discourage
withdrawals in choppy markets.
"This would undermine fund managers as professional
investors and lock pensioners and savers into losses," the
European funds official added.
Such intervention is already part of supervisory thinking on
money market funds in the United States and Europe.
The Investment Company Institute (ICI), a U.S. funds sector
lobby group, said in a 92-page letter to the FSB in April that
it was "deeply troubled" by the logic of the original plans that
dramatically expand the authority of bank supervisors.
A G20 source said the global funds sector had over-reacted
to the FSB's initial proposals and that a rethink was underway.
"The threshold was simply a threshold and just the beginning
of a process of gathering more information. Market activity is
clearly an area that is being looked at," the G20 source added.
ICI had no immediate comment.
The FSB declined to comment ahead of a G20 summit in
Brisbane, Australia in November when the revamped plans will be
discussed and later put out to public consultation.
Some fund managers welcome the FSB's switch in emphasis from
examining if big funds are well capitalised to looking at the
markets they use, but fear that sweeping market intervention
powers would be a step too far if not carefully used.
"Market-based approaches may potentially be a good way
forward, depending on what exactly the term means, especially in
terms of outcomes for the very investors one is trying to
protect," said Arjun Singh-Muchelle, a senior advisor at
Britain's Investment Management Association.
"The first step, in any case, would still appear to be to
craft a coherent international approach to information for
supervisors, helping G20 authorities get a full picture of risk
in the system," Singh-Muchelle said.
Other industry officials downplayed the likelihood of
draconian market curbs, saying their effectiveness has been
challenged in research from the Federal Reserve.
Industry officials said the revised approach is raising some
concern among markets regulators, partly because it would mark
further encroachment by central bankers on securities turf.
(Editing by Alexander Smith and Anna Willard)