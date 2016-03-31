LONDON, March 31 Global regulators will propose
safeguards in coming months to avoid asset managers
destabilising markets with fire sales of assets or making
promises to investors they can't keep.
The Financial Stability Board said it would put out draft
recommendations for public consultation in the summer to address
"structural vulnerabilities" from asset management activities.
FSB Chairman Mark Carney told reporters on Thursday that a
meeting of the board had agreed on the key policy
recommendations for consultation.
The proposals are being thrashed out against a backdrop of
concerns that liquidity in some markets, such as for government
and corporate bonds, has become too thin to cope with heavy
selling in stressed times to meet customer redemptions.
The draft proposals will cover risks from funds' liquidity
mismatch or where funds have been promising investors their
money back immediately on assets that are infrequently traded in
markets.
The proposals will also address risks posed by leverage
within funds, operational risks, and challenges in transferring
investment mandates in a stressed situation, the FSB said.
The lending of securities that funds hold on behalf of
investors will also be addressed.
"The intention is to finalise the recommendations by the
year end," the FSB said.
The FSB had intended to treat big funds like banks and
designate the world's largest as systemically important.
Big funds feared this would lead to hefty capital
requirements, but opposition from market watchdogs forced the
FSB to focus instead on activities of the sector.
"This is not a process about designating specific asset
managers, or applying some sort of standard that applies to
banks to asset managers," said Carney, who is also Bank of
England governor.
"That is not what we are doing at all. We are looking at
specific activities, we are looking at liquidity
characteristics," he added.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Tom Heneghan)