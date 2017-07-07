FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Trudeau: G20 will tell Trump it's key to take lead role on tackling climate change
#BurhanWani
#HugDiplomacy
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
Movie Review: Mom
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mom
Kashmir's stone-pelters face off against pellet guns
The Wider Image
Kashmir's stone-pelters face off against pellet guns
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
July 5, 2017 / 10:31 AM / in a day

Trudeau: G20 will tell Trump it's key to take lead role on tackling climate change

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a German newspaper on Friday that the leaders of G20 countries meeting in Hamburg would point out to U.S. President Donald Trump that he should be a role model in addressing climate change.

"We'll tell him it's important to take a lead role in tackling climate change and creating good jobs," Trudeau told mass-selling Bild newspaper, adding there was no doubt that climate change was happening.

Trump decided last month to pull the United States out of the Paris accord on climate change. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.