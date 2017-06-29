FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017 / 1:01 PM / 18 hours ago

Meeting in Berlin, EU countries display united front ahead of G20

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - European leaders said on Thursday that they would work together to press their views on climate change and free trade at a G20 summit next week but made clear that they would not try to isolate U.S. President Donald Trump who has split with them on both issues.

After a meeting in Berlin hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, she said European countries wanted to send a message of "determination" at the summmit in Hamburg on July 7-8 but also find "common solutions" with Washington on issues like climate.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he hoped the United States would "return to reason" after announcing it would pull out of the Paris climate accord, but added that it did not make sense to isolate Trump, saying Europe shared "a lot" with Washington, including the view that terrorism must be tackled. (Reporting by Noah Barkin, editing by Thomas Escritt)

