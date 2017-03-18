Family picture during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Baden-Baden, Germany, March 17, 2017. Front row (L-R) Governor of the Bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, Zhou Xiaochuan, Governor of the People's Bank of China, Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie, German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, Federico Sturzenegger, Governor of the Central Bank of Argentina, Argentina's Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, Italy's Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and Malta's Finance Minister Edward Scicluna. Rear row (L-R) Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso, Adams Kone, Tunisia's Finance Minister Lamia Zribi, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Rwanda's Minister for Finance and Economic Planning Claver Gatete, Brazil's Central Bank President Ilan Goldfajn, Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles and the President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Mario Draghi.

PARIS French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said he regretted that a meeting of world financial leaders on Saturday had failed to reach satisfactory conclusions on climate change and trade.

Sapin highlighted successes of the G20 meeting in Germany such as a determination to fight tax avoidance, clamp down on terrorist financing and strengthen private investment in Africa.

"I regret nevertheless that our discussions today were not able to reach a satisfactory conclusion on two priorities that are absolutely essential in today's world," he said in a statement.

He cited the fight against climate change and trade, saying France was convinced of the need for "regulated free trade" that was profitable for everybody.

