BERLIN Oct 5 Germany expects an intense debate
at the IMF meeting in Washington this week on how to address the
growing risks of populism and opposition to free trade in
countries around the globe, a senior German government official
said on Wednesday.
"For us and also many others, a free world economy, free
movement of goods and no protectionism are basic pillars of an
order that we have always advocated and supported," the senior
government official said on condition of anonymity.
"In that sense we'll discuss very intensively with the IMF
how we must deal with these partially new risks in individual
countries and world regions in order not to see these risks
materialising and, in the end, a gradual slowdown of the world
economy," the official added.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is likely to stress at
the IMF meeting that Germany's investment rate is above the
European average and that Berlin plans to further boost domestic
demand with additional tax cuts, the official said.
The IMF maintained its forecast for weak global growth on
Tuesday and warned that further stagnation will fuel more
populist sentiment against trade and immigration that would
stifle activity, productivity and innovation.
