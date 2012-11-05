MEXICO CITY Nov 5 The United States should seek
to manage planned spending cuts and tax hikes in such a way that
the so-called fiscal cliff does not damage global growth, German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.
"Everything must be done...to negotiate the fiscal cliff in
such a way that it does not result in any major additional
damage or difficulties for the global economy," Schaeuble told a
news conference in Mexico City, where he was attending a meeting
of finance officials from the Group of 20 economic powers.
However, Schaeuble also said that to achieve sustained
growth, over-indebted nations had no option but to reduce their
debt levels, and urged other countries not to put off mid-term
debt reduction goals by seeking short-term relief.
He said Germany was meeting its objectives on cutting its
budget deficit, and urged other nations to follow suit.
During his joint news conference with Bundesbank President
Jens Weidmann, Schaeuble said he had told other G20 nations at
the talks that policymakers were trying hard to find a solution
to Greece's debt problems, but had not yet achieved it.
Schaeuble said that Europe was "on the way" to achieving a
banking union, but noted that a planned unified banking
supervision system would not come into effect before 2014.
"If one understands the need to achieve sustainable growth
in the global economy by focusing more on the real economy, then
better regulation on financial markets in general is an
important element to prevent excesses," Schaeuble said.
The veteran conservative politician added that the German
economy was the "locomotive" that was keeping the euro zone from
slipping into recession, acting as an anchor of stability.
Still, Weidmann said the German economy was likely to move
"sideways" during the winter half year ahead. He noted that the
outlook for 2013 could improve provided Europe's biggest economy
was not hit by the full force of existing risks.