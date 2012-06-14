BERLIN, June 14 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
has put back her departure on Sunday to the G20 summit in Mexico
by about 12 hours because of "scheduling and technical
travel-related reasons", a government official said on Thursday.
Merkel had been due to depart for the summit in Los Cabos at
about noon (1000 GMT) on Sunday but would now be taking off 12
hours later at about midnight, said the official, speaking on
condition of anonymity. The summit is on Monday and Tuesday.
The official made no mention of any link between the change
of schedule and the Greek parliamentary elections on Sunday, the
outcome of which could decide whether Greece stays in the euro
zone or not.