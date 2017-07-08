Merkel pleased Trump met Putin, hopes for more U.S.-Russian dialogue

HAMBURG (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that she was pleased U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin had finally met and expressed hope that the dialogue between the two leaders would continue.

"It is a start," Merkel told reporters at the end of a G20 summit in Hamburg, adding that there were certain problems in the world that could only be solved through cooperation between the United States and Russia.

"It can only be a good thing if there is an honest, frank dialogue," she said.