in a day
Putin says Russia has competitive edge over U.S. for gas sales to Europe
Lupin sets off down Indian pharma's road to redemption
Watch out for second phase of GST implementation
My Muslim faith, way of life reflect peace, says Rahman
July 8, 2017 / 2:43 PM / in a day

Putin says Russia has competitive edge over U.S. for gas sales to Europe

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, July 8 (Reuters) - Russian gas has a competitive advantage over liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from the United States to Europe due to lower production and transportation costs, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Saturday.

However, he also welcomed U.S. efforts to export its LNG to Europe, where Russia accounts for a third of gas supplies, saying this created a "healthy rivalry". (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

