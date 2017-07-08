Putin says has established working relationship with Trump

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he had established a working relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump and thought there were grounds to believe at least partial cooperation with Washington could be achieved.

Putin, speaking at a news conference at the G20 summit in Hamburg, said he felt Trump had accepted Putin's assertions that Moscow had not interfered in the U.S. presidential election last year, but that it was best to ask Trump what his views on that were.

He said the two leaders at their meeting had agreed to work together on cyber security and said he thought Trump in reality was a different person from the one seen on TV.