a day ago
Putin says has established working relationship with Trump
#World News
July 8, 2017 / 2:48 PM / a day ago

Putin says has established working relationship with Trump

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017.Carlos Barria

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he had established a working relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump and thought there were grounds to believe at least partial cooperation with Washington could be achieved.

Putin, speaking at a news conference at the G20 summit in Hamburg, said he felt Trump had accepted Putin's assertions that Moscow had not interfered in the U.S. presidential election last year, but that it was best to ask Trump what his views on that were.

He said the two leaders at their meeting had agreed to work together on cyber security and said he thought Trump in reality was a different person from the one seen on TV.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin in Hamburg and Vladimir Soldatkin and Christian Lowe in Moscow; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Janet Lawrence

