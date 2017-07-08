FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Trump quizzed him on U.S. election meddling
July 8, 2017 / 2:31 PM / in a day

Putin says Trump quizzed him on U.S. election meddling

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday Donald Trump, his U.S. counterpart, had asked him detailed questions regarding allegations that Moscow had interfered in last year's U.S. election.

Putin, speaking at a news conference in Hamburg at the G20 summit, said he had tried to give Trump detailed answers which he said seemed to satisfy the U.S. president. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin in Hamburg and Vladimir Soldatkin/Christian Lowe in Moscow; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

