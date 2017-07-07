FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 18 hours
Lavrov - Putin told Trump that Russia did not meddle in U.S. vote
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
Movie Review: Mom
Kashmir's stone-pelters face off against pellet guns
July 7, 2017 / 11:16 PM / in 18 hours

Lavrov - Putin told Trump that Russia did not meddle in U.S. vote

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017.Carlos Barria

HAMBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that Moscow had not meddled in the U.S. elections, and Trump accepted it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"U.S. President Trump said that he heard firm assertions from Russian President Putin that it is not true and that Russian authorities have not meddled in the elections," Lavrov said at G20 summit.

"He (Trump) said that he accepts these assertions. That's it," Lavrov said.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Heavens

