BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 There was a broad consensus among G20 financial chiefs that open trade was key to strengthening economic resilience, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday.

Some members like France said they were frustrated by the lack of a rejection of protectionism in the final communique.

"We were all convinced that world trade leads to global growth," Schaeuble said during a news conference after the talks. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Michael Nienaber)