in 2 days
Schaeuble cancels school event near G20 due to security situation
July 7, 2017 / 7:45 AM / in 2 days

Schaeuble cancels school event near G20 due to security situation

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Germany, July 7 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble cancelled an event with school pupils on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg on Friday due to the security situation in the city, organisers said.

On Thursday dozens of police were injured in clashes with protesters before the summit started, with riot police firing water cannons at around a thousand black-clad protesters who hurled bottles.

Schaeuble had been due to talk to school pupils from various countries at the 'G20 Global Classroom' event. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

