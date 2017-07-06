FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
G20 summit to strengthen multilateral cooperation - Merkel
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
G20 Summit
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 6, 2017 / 10:43 AM / a day ago

G20 summit to strengthen multilateral cooperation - Merkel

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a news conference in Berlin, Germany July 5, 2017.Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - The G20 summit in Germany should strengthen international cooperation and Berlin remains committed to the implementation of a major climate protection agreement, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday on the eve of the gathering in Hamburg.

"We're united in our will to strengthen multilateral relations at the G20 summit, that we need an open society, especially open trade flows," Merkel said during a joint news conference with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Merkel added that both countries also supported the implementation of the Paris climate protection agreement - a major international pact of which U.S. President Donald Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal.

Lee said Singapore and Germany were both strongly committed to an open international trading system, adding that he expected a free trade agreement with the European Union to be signed soon.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.