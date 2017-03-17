BADEN-BADEN, GERMANY, March 17 Finance leaders
of the world's top economies have expressed their support for
continuing international cooperation on taxation during G20
talks, two sources said on Friday.
Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of finance ministers
and central bank governors in the German town of Baden-Baden, a
senior official said: "The good news and the main message is
that there is a continuing, broad interest for international
cooperation on taxation."
This also applied for the G20 initiative to implement
jointly agreed steps to fight base erosion and profit shifting
under the so-called BEPS framework, the official added.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Joseph Nasr)