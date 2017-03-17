BADEN-BADEN, GERMANY, March 17 Finance leaders of the world's top economies have expressed their support for continuing international cooperation on taxation during G20 talks, two sources said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in the German town of Baden-Baden, a senior official said: "The good news and the main message is that there is a continuing, broad interest for international cooperation on taxation."

This also applied for the G20 initiative to implement jointly agreed steps to fight base erosion and profit shifting under the so-called BEPS framework, the official added.

