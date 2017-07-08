Trump says U.S. hopes for quick trade deal with UK

HAMBURG (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday met with British Prime Minister Theresa May and said he hoped the United States can quickly seal a bilateral trade deal with the United Kingdom.

"We're working on a trade deal which will be a very, very big deal, a very powerful deal, great for both countries," Trump told reporters as he met with May on the sidelines of the G20.

"I think we'll have that done very, very quickly," Trump said.

Britain cannot seal a separate trade deal with the United States until it has left the European Union in 2019.