BONN, Germany Feb 16 U.S. Secretary of State
Rex Tillerson said on Thursday that the United States was ready
to work with Russia if it found common areas for cooperation,
but said Moscow had to adhere to commitments made over Ukraine.
"As we search for new common ground we expect Russia to
honour its commitment to the Minsk agreements and work to
de-escalate violence in Ukraine," Tillerson told reporters after
meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
Tillerson said he had a productive meeting with Lavrov and
the two men discussed a range of issues of mutual concern. He
gave no details aside from his comments on Ukraine and answered
no questions.
His comments on the Ukraine crisis came two days before a
four-way meeting of the German, French, Russian and Ukrainian
ministers that is due to take place on the sidelines of the
Munich Security Conference.
Tillerson said Washington was ready to work with Russia, but
would stand up for its interests in areas where there were
differences.
"Where we do not see eye to eye, the United States will
stand up for the interests and values of America and her
allies," he said.
