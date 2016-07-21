BERLIN, July 21 The European Central Bank may
discuss after its summer break reviewing the conditions for the
central bank's bond purchases, Bundesbank President Jens
Weidmann told Reuters on Thursday when asked if Brexit could
further narrow the pool of bond options.
"In addition to economic considerations, the limits of the
mandate for monetary policy and the legal limits will also be
considered," Weidmann said.
He added it was too early to tell how Britain's vote to
leave the European Union will affect the inflation rate in the
euro zone and that it would be wrong to use Brexit as a pretext
to pursue an active exchange rate policy.
"Competitive devaluations to stimulate the economy will not
work and all will lose as a consequence," he said.
Brexit will be high on the agenda when G20 finance ministers
and central bank governors meet in Chengdu, China, on July
23-24.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by
Larry King)