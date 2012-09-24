* G20 deputies eye global economy with concern
* Mexican deputy says "currency wars" not big issue
* Urge governments to do more to support growth
(Adds quotes, details)
By Krista Hughes and Louise Egan
MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 Group of 20 nations want
governments to do more to augment central bank actions to
reverse a global economic downturn, Mexican Deputy Finance
Minister Gerardo Rodriguez said on Monday.
Deputy finance ministers and central bankers of the G20,
which comprises wealthy nations and leading emerging economies,
held two days of meetings in Mexico City on Sunday and Monday
ahead of a summit in November.
New measures to boost fragile economies from the Bank of
Japan, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank
have helped to calm markets but were not enough, said Rodriguez,
who co-chaired the deputies' meeting.
"There's worry about the (economic) environment and there's
a conviction that monetary policy by itself is not sufficient,"
Rodriguez told Reuters on the sidelines of the meeting.
Emerging market economies had not made a big issue of a
possible revival of the "currency wars" which followed previous
rounds of stimulus when countries tried to avoid a flood of
cheap money pushing up their currencies.
"I haven't felt that during the meetings," Rodriguez said.
"It's good because the decisions of the ECB and the Fed have
helped the stability of markets, but we need more government
action."
Promises made at a June G20 leaders meeting to boost demand,
support growth and cut unemployment might need to be implemented
more quickly given the deteriorating outlook, he said.
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
cut its growth forecasts for major developed economies earlier
this month and the International Monetary Fund warned it was set
to scale back expectations for global growth too.
OECD Chief Economist Pier Carlo Padoan, who attended a
seminar about the world economy before the G20 gathering, said
the outlook was clearly worse since the leaders' summit.
"The U.S. is weaker, the emerging economies are visibly
weaker and the euro area crisis has not improved so far," he
said in an interview on Friday.
Before the meeting, Brazil vowed it would not let its real
currency appreciate as a result of aggressive monetary stimulus
in advanced economies, but G20 delegates who spoke on condition
of anonymity said other emerging economies did not raise similar
concerns.
"There was an almost resigned reaction to the monetary
easing - on the basis that other measures that should have been
taken were not, so it was up to the central banks to do
something," one G20 official at the meeting said.
"There is a perception that the spill-over effects should be
smaller than the last time."
Unlike the last time the Fed undertook a round of stimulus
in late 2010 and early 2011, some emerging market currencies,
including China's yuan and Russia's rouble are depreciating.
Brazil has also cut rates to a record low of 7.5 percent in
contrast to the 10.75 percent benchmark rate it had in late
2010, making the country less attractive as an investment
destination and less likely to be the target of speculative
flows.
