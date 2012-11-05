MEXICO CITY Here are the highlights of comments by finance ministers, central bankers and senior officials at the end of the Group of 20 meeting in Mexico City on Monday.

IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE

"The global economic context remains difficult and the fragile recovery remains at risk if the needed policy actions are not implemented."

"It will be important for the U.S. to address quickly the so-called fiscal cliff. Time is of the essence, and significant policy uncertainty in Washington must be addressed."

"Japan faces similar challenges, and must also quickly articulate a course of action. Europe, in turn, remains a challenge globally and must deliver on its policy commitments to assure a more stable euro zone."

"The language (on debt and fiscal deficit targets) has evolved ... which we believe is appropriate because it takes account of the individual situation in each country and thus echoes the point that we make about the appropriate pace and the need to focus on structural objectives rather than on nominal targets.

"That language suits us fine and it certainly does not undermine the necessity to proceed to fiscal consolidation at the appropriate pace, particularly in advanced economies."

MEXICAN FINANCE MINISTER JOSE ANTONIO MEADE ON U.S. 'FISCAL

CLIFF' DISCUSSIONS

"It would seem reasonable that they'd be able ... to find an agreement to make an adjustment that is enough to make public finances sustainable going forward and not so much that it puts at risk the country's economic growth."

ITALIAN CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR IGNAZIO VISCO

"Many countries acknowledged the progress made by Europe although some of them within the G20 showed doubts on the possibility to use the ECB's OMT (Outright Market Transaction) and the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) in an effective way."

"It's difficult to explain to non-European countries that the sole existence of these instruments contributed to lower interest rates."

JAPANESE FINANCE MINISTER KORIKI JOJIMA

"We have expressed our strong concern about the strong yen at the meeting ... I believe the G20 communique reflects our stance."

"I hope that the G20 communique will help stabilise currency markets"

