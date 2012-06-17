LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 17 The following are
highlights of comments by leaders and officials ahead of the
Group of 20 summit meeting in the Mexican beach resort of Los
Cabos on Monday and Tuesday.
WORLD BANK PRESIDENT ROBERT ZOELLICK
"Everybody knows that this meeting is coming at an
absolutely critical time. We're waiting for Europe to tell us
what it is going to do. Markets can manage and hedge risks that
they are generally aware of. The danger we're creating is that
the pattern of policymaking is increasing uncertainty."
CHINESE VICE FINANCE MINISTER MIN ZHU GUANGYAO
"China has faith in a strong and prosperous euro
zone...China believes the EU has the capacity and wisdom to
overcome the sovereign debt crisis....A strong, unified euro
zone is good for Europe, good for China and good for the world
economy...We believe that Greece should stay in the euro zone to
uphold the stability and integrity of the euro zone and Europe."
ANGEL GURRIA, SECRETARY GENERAL OF THE ORGANISATION FOR
ECONOMIC COOPERATION AND DEVELOPMENT:
"Europeans have to display the awesome firepower that they
have at their disposal."
"The fire is in Europe right now and it is affecting the
system as a whole. It is no longer just a European issue ... One
of the problems we've had in Europe so far is that the
instruments are there but the countries have not decided for
different reasons to use them to the fullest."
Gurria said Greece's new government is likely to seek to
renegotiate the terms of its IMF/EU bailout package. "It is a
scenario I see likely and if that is the condition present for
Greece to stay and then move on, I would say it is probably
something that should be attempted."
CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER JIM FLAHERTY:
"The situation is not that we're dealing with impoverished
countries here ... We're dealing with some of the wealthiest
countries in the world, which is quite different than the
situation that the IMF normally deals with," Flaherty told
Global Television.
"The reality is that we have non-European G20 countries that
have a lot of hesitation in dedicating resources to the wealthy
European countries."
MEXICAN CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR AGUSTIN CARSTENS ON GREEK
ELECTION RESULT
"It's news which could be welcomed by the market."