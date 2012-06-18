LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 18 The following are
highlights of comments by leaders and officials at the Group of
20 summit meeting in the Mexican beach resort of Los Cabos on
Monday.
BRAZIL FINANCE MINISTER GUIDO MANTEGA
"The antidote to the crisis lies beyond the measures which
are being taken by euro zone countries. Alongside the steps to
clean up the financial sector and capitalize banks, it's
necessary to implement measures to stimulate economic growth.
It's necessary to put in practice investment programs for the
euro zone so that dynamism returns."
On markets losing confidence in euro zone actions:
"That means that the measures which are being taken are not
enough to fix the problems because instead of reducing, they are
increasing."
On BRICS countries plans to pool reserves: "This will
increase confidence by making sure there is more ammunition
available if there is a problem."
JAPAN PRIME MINISTER YOSHIHIKO NODA
"I welcome the Greek people's wise decision. As for G20
discussions from now on, I'd like to particularly urge euro zone
to strengthen efforts to prevent (its debt crisis) contagion to
the rest of the world."
UK PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON:
Britain had played a big part in preventing a slide toward
protectionism, "but clearly on the euro zone, we need to do
more."
"There has been some progress, the firewalls are bigger, the
scale of what can be done to stop contagion is greater, but the
underlying problems still have to be dealt with."
"The truth is that everyone in the euro zone is going to
have to take difficult decisions in order to make the system
work properly and to deliver an easing of the crisis."
CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER STEPHEN HARPER
"We're obviously very pleased that the Greek people have
given a clear mandate to remain in the euro zone and fulfill the
commitments they've made within the euro zone. We think that's a
very positive development going forward.
"The problems of the euro zone remain very significant."
"The combination of sovereign and debt crises remain very
severe. However, they are clearly within the means of European
countries to deal with. What European countries need to do and
what we will be looking to see are clear commitments that they
are prepared to take all of the necessary actions that are
within their capacity to deal with these problems, and to create
the structural changes necessary to create a genuine financial
union in Europe that can deal with these problems on an ongoing
basis."
"Obviously growth is everybody's focus, should be
everybody's focus. That's what we really need, that's obviously
part of the solution. We need to see some global growth and
particularly in those areas where there are challenges we need
to see growth."
EU PRESIDENT JOSE MANUEL BARROSO
"The euro is very high, it is not a problem. It is a very
strong currency. If you ask in Europe, many would like it to be
a little weaker."
SPAIN ECONOMY MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS
"Spain is a solvent country and a country which has the
capacity to grow.
"We think ... that the way markets are penalizing Spain
today does not reflect the efforts we have made or the growth
potential of the economy.
"I think that European leaders are united, we know perfectly
well that we are all in the same boat. We know perfectly well
that we have to keep going in one direction, in the direction of
making more progress towards fiscal union and banking union and
there, for example, I think that decisions can be taken very
quickly and we could see those in the next few days."
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
"The result of the Greek election let me hope that there
will be a quick creation of a new stable government. This is
good news for the whole of Europe.
"The new government will and must stick to the commitments,
which the country has agreed on."
SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT LEE MYUNG-BAK
"The world is looking to the June 28-29 EU summit for
important conclusions on the euro zone ... During the 1997 Asian
financial crisis, Korea experienced large-scale corporate
bankruptcies and mass unemployment, and moved quickly to restore
market confidence and restructure its economy.
For highlights of quotes from Sunday, June 17: