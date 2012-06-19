LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 The following are
highlights of comments by leaders and officials at the Group of
20 summit meeting in the Mexican beach resort of Los Cabos on
Tuesday.
MEXICO PRESIDENT FELIPE CALDERON
"If I had to sum up the mood, the atitude that prevailed in
the discussions it would be that the Europeans, and we
supporting them, wanted more Europe, not less Europe. More
integration, not less integration. More collaboration, not less
collaboration."
On protectionism:
"There was a significant discussion about protectionism,
there was a very broad consensus about rejecting protectionism
and the need to extend the 'standstill' clause. There was
resistance from some countries, but over and above that we did
manage to get a consensus and arrive at an agreement."
IMF CHIEF CHRISTINE LAGARDE
"There has to be parallel track of addressing immediate
issues and provide adequate crisis management tools to deal with
issues, while at the same time identifying very clearly what is
needed for the long term, as well as the political collective
determination to do so."
"It doesn't matter if it takes a long time, it has got to be
done well, but the two have to operate in parallel: the crisis
management tools and the indication now by what the collective
political determination is in order to build this better union
that many European want."
CANADA PRIME MINISTER STEPHEN HARPER
"I think they (the European leaders) also understand that
the longer there's a failure to act comprehensively and
dramatically on these measures, the greater the risk of ongoing
lack of growth in the European area."
"What will be important, what we'll be watching for next
week and going forward will be the concerted, coordinated
action that will actually make these things happen."
"The range of specific actions that are outlined by European
leaders in the declaration are quite comprehensive and quite
important, and if they're acted on in a timely manner will be
quite effective."
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
"We had a very intensive discussion about the different
risks for a sustainable growth."
"There are various fields which cause concern, which include
the issue of budget-consolidation in the U.S. an the economic
policy in some emerging-countries."
On pressure on Europeans:
"It is obvious that we have problems in the euro zone, and
that it is necessary to act ... but the important thing is ...
that we (the Europeans) have made clear that we are determined
to act."
On Greece:
"I have talked to (IMF chief Christine) Lagarde yesterday. I
asked her to get the next troika-delegation pretty fast to
Greece."
"Before acting we now at first have to wait for the results
of the troika-mission. The rules have to be followed."
